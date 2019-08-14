Home States Andhra Pradesh

One held for Facebook post on six women MLAs

Make use of Cyber Mitra, WhatsApp no.  91212 11100, toll free nos. 112 & 118, women told

Facebook logo used for representation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur police on Tuesday arrested a person who had posted abusive and objectionable comments on Facebook against six women MLAs in the State Assembly. The police recovered a mobile phone from the accused. Addressing a press conference at the District Police Office in the city, Additional SP K Chakravarthy said the accused - Punugupati Ramesh - had posted objectionable comments in Telugu along with photos of the six women MLAs on July 24 when the Budget session of the State Assembly was in session. Ramesh made the comment with an intention to cause damage to the honour, dignity and character of the MLAs, the SP. 

Secretary to Legislative Assembly P Balakrishnamacharyulu lodged a complaint with evidence on July 26 and the police formed a team with Tulluru DSP Y Srinivasa Reddy, CI T Vijaya Krishna with cyber wing to investigate the case as per the directions of Guntur Rural SP R Jayalakshmi. 

The police teams, after identifying the accused, went to his native place Chandrasekharapuram of Prakasam district and then to Nellore, Coimbatore, Selam, Chennai and Bangalore to apprehend him by tracking his mobile phone. Even as the accused approached an advocate, the police tracked and arrested him at the Railway station in Guntur on Tuesday.  

Chakravarthy warned that the police will not spare anybody if they deliberately upload objectionable videos or postings against any individual on Facebook, Messenger, YouTube and other social media platforms. The police would stern action against any person who uploads threatening and abusive comments in the social media.

He said the Cyber Mitra will help the victims who are subjected to harassment and threats  by unidentified miscreants in the cyber world. Women victims can upload the evidence through WhatsApp number 91212 11100, Facebook page ‘AP Police Women’s Safety Cyber Space’ and call toll-free numbers 112 and 118. The victims can approach the authorities through these numbers in case of cybercrime and assured that the Cyber Mitra would keep any information confidential.      Additional SP CCS NVS Murthy, DSP Crimes Ravi Krishna Kumar, CI Ch V Subramanyam and others were present.

