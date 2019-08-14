President award for Vizag jail head warder

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Central Jail head warder Varri Yerrinaidu has been selected for the President Correctional Service Award. The award will be presented by Additional Director-General of Police (Prisons) Vinay Rajan Rai on August 15, said Central Jail supervisor S Rahul.

Yerrinaidu was a jail warder from 1995 to 2013. He was promoted as a head warder in 2013 at Tuni sub-jail where he was also presented the Collector Award in 2016. He has been serving as the head warder of Visakhapatnam Central Jail since 2016.