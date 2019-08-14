Restructuring of MSME loans likely in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District authorities conducted a special DCC meeting to discuss on ‘One-Time Restructuring of MSME loans’ (YSR Navodayam scheme) here at the CPO Conference Hall, Prakasam Bhavan, Collectorate on Tuesday. The meeting was presided over by Collector Pola Bhaskar and Lead Bank Manager, District Industries Centre Managers and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

As per the official information, there are 4,962 accounts of MSMEs that have taken loans, which have to be restructured in the district. Out of this, 4,607 accounts fall under less than Rs 10 lakh loan category and 355 under above Rs 10 lakh category. This year, 1,778 accounts were restructured in the district and still 3,184 are to be restructured. Out of them, 333 accounts are in above Rs 10 lakh category, amounting to Rs 147.46 crore and the remaining 2,851 accounts in under Rs 10 lakh, worth around Rs 36.49 crore.

In this connection, the Government plans to provide some amount to each of the banks and to organise a meeting with CAshartered Accountants to charge uniform feeDistrict Lead Bank Manager MV Sudhakar, Syndicate Bank RM Rama Krishna, Industries GM Gopal, NABARD Deputy DM Venkata Ramana and others took part.