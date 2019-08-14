TDP protests detention of former NUDA chief Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Tension prevailed for some time when the TDP leaders staged a protest against the detention of former NUDA chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, in front of the Vedayapalem Police Station here on Tuesday. It may be mentioned here that a few days ago officials of Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) tried to demolish a house belonging to a TDP leader terming it illegal construction.

On receipt of information, the TDP leaders gathered at the spot and obstructed the demolition.

On Tuesday, the civic officials with the help of police demolished the building of a TDP leader in Venkateswarapuram. TDP city president and former NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy rushed to the spot and tried to obstruct demolition.

Even though police warned Kotamreddy against intervening in the issue, he engaged in heated arguments with the civic officials. With no other alternative, police shifted him to the Vedayapalem Police Station. Meanwhile, the TDP leaders in large numbers gathered in front of the police station and staged a protest demanding the release of Kotamreddy. Later, the police released him on station bail in the afternoon.

Reacting to the incident, senior TDP leader and politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy condemned the arrest of Kotamreddy. He alleged that the YSR Congress government was targeting the houses of Opposition leaders with the support of police.