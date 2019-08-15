Andhra CM Jagan Reddy seeks Centre’s help for Godavari water diversion

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking Central assistance for the project proposed for diversion of surplus Godavari water to Srisailam, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. In the letter, Jagan explained that the inflows to projects in Krishna basin in Andhra Pradesh were dwindling due to the construction of new projects and more water utilisation in the upper riparian states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“With the proposed raising of crest level of Almatti dam from 519.6 metres to 524.256 metres, its storage capacity will increase by another 100 TMC, and the inflows to Srisailam reservoir, the starting point of Krishna river in AP, and therefore to Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) and Somasila will reduce further,” he said.

He pointed out that while the entire Krishna basin is affected, there will be the availability of surplus water in the Godavari river. “If this water is tapped and diverted to Srisailam reservoir and NSP when the Godavari is in spate by interlinking rivers, it will mitigate the misery of drought-prone Rayalaseema and Prakasam district, besides stabilising Krishna ayacut. Therefore, Godavari-Krishna link by lifting water from a mutually agreed location in Telangana is the only solution to the problem,” Jagan explained.

He also noted that Chief Ministers of both the Telugu States discussed the diversion of 4 TMC of water a day for 120 days to NSP and Srisailam. “The proposed project can be taken up through suitable agreements between Telangana and AP for the mutual benefit of both the States. I request you to consider providing Central assistance to take up the project and provide required funds as it will meet water needs of backward districts of AP,” he requested.