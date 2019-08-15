Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh excise department to run liquor stores to get a hang of sales 

The Excise department is preparing ground to run 770 retail liquor outlets on a pilot basis to test the waters before taking over the entire sales once the new policy kicks in on October 1.

Published: 15th August 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Excise department is preparing the ground to run 770 retail liquor outlets on a pilot basis to test the waters before taking over the entire sales once the new policy kicks in on October 1. The officials are in the process of arranging necessary paraphernalia to roll out the pilot project shortly. The department has decided to run a few outlets to get a hang of management of retail outlets, which will be under a State-owned corporation as per the new liquor policy. 

“When we released a notification for renewal of old licences for three months from July 1 to September 30, over 770 outlets haven’t come forward. So, we have been told to run those stores on an ad hoc basis so that we will understand how things work,” an official explained. A notification is also readied for arranging necessary facilities at the retail stores, including recruitment of manpower, transportation and others. 

Sources said that the department is also contemplating to ease restrictions on the stock availability in the stores run by the State government. For the record, the Excise department has decided to cut down about 20 per cent of retail outlets from this year. Earlier, there were 4,400 wine shops across the 13 districts. Since 770 of them haven’t renewed their licences anyway, the government is set to run about 3,500 stores in the State.

