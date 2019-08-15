Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court orders continuation of 97-member security to ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu

 The AP High Court on Wednesday asked the State government to continue security to former CM N Chandrababu Naidu by providing 97 police personnel.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Wednesday asked the State government to continue security to former CM N Chandrababu Naidu by providing 97 police personnel. The court, however, turned down the plea of Naidu’s counsel that his old Chief Security Officer is allowed to lead the security team.

The HC gave these orders following a writ filed by Naidu seeking a security cover of 147 personnel as was given to him between 2004 and 2014 when he was the leader of Opposition. He cited threat from Maoists and red sander smugglers. The government, however, contended that the State was providing 97 personnel, over and above the 54-member security prescribed for a Z Plus category protectee.

HC: Police, NSG should resolve Naidu security issue in 3 months

The government also contended that the situation of 2004-2014 was no longer relevant. The court accepted the argument and asked the government to continue the 97-member security cover. The case was heard by Justice U Durga Prasad. On the request of Naidu to continue Bhadraiah as his CSO, Justice U Durga Prasad upheld the government’s contention that it was its choice. 

The State police and NSG disagreed on the terms and the court directed the two wings to resolve the issue within three months. The government told the court that it will provide jammer to Naidu’s convoy. After pronouncement of the judgement, Naidu’s counsel requested for interim close proximity team, which was refused.

