Andhra Pradesh's government asks land resurvey to be completed in 2.5 yrs

Aimed at curbing the land disputes and enhancing people’s trust in the revenue system, the State government is all set to take up a comprehensive land resurvey.

Published: 15th August 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 07:51 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at curbing the land disputes and enhancing people’s trust in the revenue system, the State government is all set to take up a comprehensive land resurvey. The officials have submitted proposals to the tune of Rs 1,688 crore to the government for conducting the exercise. 

The survey will be taken up in three phases and completed in two-and-half years. The details of the proposed survey were discussed during a review meeting organised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with revenue department officials on Wednesday.

This is a first-of-its-kind exercise in the State and modern technology will be used for the purpose as done in the US, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The exercise will be done with one control centre and 75 base stations working round the clock to cover 3,000 villages at a time. The resurvey becomes necessary as most of the land records in the State have either been misplaced or lost after 1980.

House sites by Ugadi: CM

The CM directed officials to allocate house sites to all the eligible families by Ugadi and entrust the task of identifying the beneficiaries to volunteers. Stating that 26.75 lakh families, including 14.06 lakh in villages and 12.69 lakh in urban areas, are waiting for house sites, the officials informed that the land identified so far will be enough for allocation to 9 lakh people. Land for 2 lakh families in urban areas has been identified. Sites for the remaining 15.75 lakh families are yet to be identified.

