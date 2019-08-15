South Indian Tobacco Farmers Association seeks Rs 10 Lakh compensation for loss 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: After the annual tobacco bale auction came to an end, the South Indian Tobacco Farmers Association held a meeting here on the premises of the tobacco board regional office. The association sought compensation of Rs 10 lakh per barn as the farmers were incurring losses and the board reportedly wanted to restrict cultivation. It added that the lack of minimum support price and middle-men ‘cheating’ farmers were adding to their woes.

The association also demanded that the board, which authorised cultivation of 135 million tonnes of tobacco in 2018-19, reveal in advance the figures for the next year as well. It also asked for the minimum support price to be 10 per cent higher than the purchase price aggregate of the last three years; and the renewal of barns be extended up to five years.

YSR Congress farmers’ wing district president Mareddy Subba Reddy, board former vice president P BadriReddy, and farmers’ representatives P Narasimha Rao, V Prasad, N Chimpirayya and R Umamaheswara Rao took part in the meeting.