Three boys electrocuted in Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE/GUNTUR: Three children were electrocuted after they came in contact with an 11 kV high voltage live wire at Kopparam village of Prakasam on Wednesday. According to the police, the boys touched an iron pole, set up by a political party, that was already in contact with the live wire.

It was only after the electricity department was informed, who disconnected the power, that the boys could be recovered. The deceased were identified as Shaik Pathan Gouse (11), Shaik Hasan Bude (11), and Shaik Pathan Amar (11), and were from different families. Santha Maguluru police have registered a case and bodies were shifted to the area hospital for postmortem. An investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in another incident, one person drowned in a canal at Julakallu village of Piduguralla Mandal in Guntur district on Wednesday. According to reports, Sk Abdul Nazeer and Sk Salman, both 21-year-old and friends, were at farmland for work. After work, they entered into the canal to take a dip when Nazeer drowned even as Salman kept crying for help. Despite efforts from nearby farmworkers, Nazeer could not be rescued. Police, with expert swimmers, reached the spot and began the search for his body.