Union HRD Minister appeals Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha students to establish NASA like research centre 

TIRUPATI: Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has appealed to the students of Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha (RSVP) to establish NASA like research centre in the country with Sanskrit, the only scientific language in the world.

Addressing a programme at the RSVP here on Wednesday, Ramesh Pokhriyal said that our ancestors had done so many scientific and technological inventions and developments. “But the international community is only talking about NASA regarding science and technology. Why don’t you (students) establish country’s NASA? By doing so, tell the world that students who are learning science and technology in Sanskrit can reach any peak,” he said.

RSVP Vice-Chancellor V Muralidhara Sharma said that without Sanskrit language, there is no spirituality. RSVP has been putting all its efforts to convert Tirupati into Sanskrit City, he said. RSVP Chancellor N Gopalaswami said that they are striving to publish scientific and technological issues in Sanskrit apart from Shastras.

Earlier, the Union Minister laid the foundation for the classroom complex building, boys’ hostel building, sewage treatment plant and inaugurated the Translation Department and Performing Arts Department, at an estimated cost of Rs 58 crore and Sanskrit Navaratra celebrations on the RSVP campus. He also released the Sanskrit translation of a compilation of Hindi poems penned by the Union Minister titled ‘Koi Mushkil Nahi’. ‘Kinapi Dushkaram Nahi’ is translated by the RVSP In-charge Registrar GSR Krishnamurthy. He also took part in the rally organised by the students as part of Sanskrit Navaratra celebrations.

Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao urged the Union Minister to make a statement on the provision of Central University status to RSVP. The Union Minister said that the Centre has done so much for Andhra Pradesh by sanctioning 10 higher educational institutions at an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore. With the blessings of Lord Balaji there is no difficulty in providing the status.