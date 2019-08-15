YSRC nominees likely to be unanimously elected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three candidates of the ruling YSRC filed their nominations for the by-election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Wednesday. Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana, former IPS officer Md Iqbal and former MLA Challa Ramakrishna Reddy filed their nominations before AP Legislature secretary and returning officer P Bala Krishnamacharyulu.

The three seats fell vacant with the resignation of Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy (YSRC) and Karanam Balaramakrishna Murthy (TDP) from the Council. As Tuesday is the last date for filing nominations, the election will be a unanimous one. Given its strength of 151 MLAs, the YSRC could bag all three seats. As it stood no chance of winning even one seat, the opposition TDP did not field any candidate for the by-election.