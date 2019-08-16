Andhra CM Jagan Reddy launches volunteer system for effective delivery of schemes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched one of his government’s flagship initiatives — village and ward volunteer system on the Independence Day on Thursday. Andhra Pradesh is perhaps the only state in the history to have over four lakh jobs created just within three months of a government coming to power, he said.

The Chief Minister noted that even as the country was celebrating the 73rd Independence Day, many villages were still asking for basic facilities. “I saw these issues during my 3,648-km-long padayatra. That was when I announced the volunteer and secretariat system for effective delivery of government schemes. I told people that I heard about their problems and I was there for them. Now you will become that voice of mine,” he told the volunteers, amid loud cheers.

Explaining their duties to the volunteers, Jagan said, “You have three duties: To identify beneficiaries accurately so that no entitled person is excluded from getting the government benefits, to ensure that the promises made in the YSRC manifesto are delivered at people’s doorstep, and to find people’s problems. You will be the bridge between the government and the people.” The Chief Minister said his government had to slow down the launch of a few schemes as he was waiting for the appointment of the volunteers. “Now that you (volunteers) are appointed, the implementation will gain steam. We will launch the secretariat system, with which you will be integrated on October 2. We will launch the YSR Rythu Bharosa on October 15. On January 26, the Amma Vodi scheme will be launched, and by Ugadi, there will not be any poor without a house in the State,” Jagan asserted.

He added that the government would start door delivery of packaged quality rice from September 1. “It will begin in Srikakulam district. We will extend it to other districts every month and by April next year, people of all districts will get quality rice at their doorstep. If possible, we will also start giving `10,000 yearly assistance announced to auto and cab drivers from September. We will also give financial support, as promised, to handloom community and Nayi Brahmins and Rajakas. This year, we will start the implementation of about 80 per cent of our manifesto. The remaining will be done in the next year,” he elaborated. “If you ensure that all these services reach the people, I will make your leaders. To serve people is leadership and you will naturally become leaders,” he told the volunteers.

Dial 1092 to register any complaint soon

The Chief Minister announced that a call centre would be inaugurated to address the grievances of the people. “People can call 1092 and register any complaint. The call centre will be at the Chief Minister’s Office. A probe would be launched into the complaint for redressal within 72 hours. I hope none of the volunteers, whom I pinned a lot of hope on, would be the reason for the complaints,” he said.

Rakhi to ‘Jagananna’

As it was Rakhi Pournima, several women volunteers wished to tie rakhi to the Chief Minister, as they called him Jagananna. Only, two women turned out be “lucky” as they were allowed to tie rakhi to Jagan Mohan Reddy