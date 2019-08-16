Andhra Pradesh governor hosts 'At Home' at Raj Bhavan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan hosted ‘At Home’ at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday to mark the Independence Day. It is the first such programme organised in the State after bifurcation.

While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the event, Leader of the Opposition and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who left for Hyderabad two days ago following an injury to his hand, skipped the event. However, TDP State president K Kala Venkata Rao and MLAs attended the event.

Several ministers including Perni Venkatramaiah, K Kannababu, Kodali Venkateswara Rao, Vellampalli Srinivas, public representatives, High Court Acting Chief Justice C Praveen Kumar, Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, DGP Goutam Sawang and other officials attended the event.

The Independence Day celebrations were organised in the AP Legislature. Legislative Council chairman Mohammed Ahmed Shariff and Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram hoisted the national flag separately.

Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forests, Science & Technology) Neerabh Kumar Prasad hoisted the national flag on the premises of the Secretariat in Velagapudi.

The senior bureaucrat extended Independence Day greetings and best wishes to all the Secretariat officers and staff on behalf of Chief Minister and Chief Secretary. He expressed hope that the Secretariat staff will rise to the expectations of the new government under the “dynamic leadership” of Jagan.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the remarks of the YSR Congress leaders on Amaravati, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, “God wrote a good script. Those who term Amaravati as graphics and Bramaravati, now illuminated the buildings in the capital city.’’ Naidu also shared photos of the illuminated Secretariat buildings.