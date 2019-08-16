Bhashyam Educational Institutions chairman Bhashyam Ramakrishna urges students to strive for nation-building

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The 73rd Independence Day was celebrated in a grand manner at the main campus of Bhashyam Educational Institutions in the city on Thursday.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag, educationalist Nuthalapati Tirupataiah exhorted students to strive for nation-building by getting inspiration from the supreme sacrifices made by the freedom fighters to get Independence to the country from the British rule. Bhashyam Educational Institutions chairman Bhashyam Ramakrishna said students should make efforts to put the nation in the forefront by excelling in their chosen fields.

Students presented a variety of cultural programmes as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Rakhi festival was also celebrated on the campus with fervour.