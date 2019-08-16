Biometric system in all BC welfare hostels across Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Minister for Backward Classes Welfare M Sankaranarayana has said that biometric system would be introduced in all the BC welfare hostels in the State. The minister made a surprise visit to the office of the BC Welfare Officer here. He inspected the attendance register and directed the staff not to neglect their duties.

Speaking to the media, Sankaranarayana said that the biometric system would be implemented in all BC welfare hostels to do away with irregularities and monitor the attendance of students and staff.“In order to provide quality education to BC students, one BC welfare hostel is being set up in every Assembly constituency,” the minister informed. Sankaranarayana claimed that the Spandana programme has been receiving an overwhelming response from the public.