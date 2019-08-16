Kurnool man dies in PS, kin allege torture, stage protest

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The death of a 45-year-old man in the police station at Jupadubangla Mandal headquarters on Thursday triggered protest by his relatives. The deceased, V Balakrishna of Thudicherla village in the Mandal, was reportedly summoned to the police station for questioning over his alleged involvement in the operation of a belt shop.

On the third day of inquiry, Balakrishna reportedly collapsed in the police station. He was rushed to a local hospital and later to the government hospital in Nandikotkur, where doctors pronounced him dead. Soon after the news of his death spread, his relatives and friends rushed to the police station and staged a dharna.

Alleging that Balakrishna was subjected to harassment and physical torture during the questioning for the past three days, they demanded the suspension of sub-inspector Tirupalu. Upon receiving information about the agitation by the victim’s relatives, Atmakur circle inspector Subramanyam reached Jupadubangla and tried to pacify them.

Later, speaking to reporters, the CI said Balakrishna died due to an epileptic fit he suffered in the police station and denied any police torture. However, he assured that an impartial inquiry would be conducted to find out the exact cause of death of Balakrishna.

According to sources, Balakrishna had run a belt shop in the village for two years. Only on credible information about his involvement in the sale of liquor illegally, he was summoned to the police station, sources said.