Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool man dies in PS, kin allege torture, stage protest

The death of a 45-year-old man in the police station at Jupadubangla mandal headquarters on Thursday triggered protest by his relatives.

Published: 16th August 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The death of a 45-year-old man in the police station at Jupadubangla Mandal headquarters on Thursday triggered protest by his relatives. The deceased, V Balakrishna of Thudicherla village in the Mandal, was reportedly summoned to the police station for questioning over his alleged involvement in the operation of a belt shop.

On the third day of inquiry, Balakrishna reportedly collapsed in the police station. He was rushed to a local hospital and later to the government hospital in Nandikotkur, where doctors pronounced him dead. Soon after the news of his death spread, his relatives and friends rushed to the police station and staged a dharna.

Alleging that Balakrishna was subjected to harassment and physical torture during the questioning for the past three days, they demanded the suspension of sub-inspector Tirupalu. Upon receiving information about the agitation by the victim’s relatives, Atmakur circle inspector Subramanyam reached Jupadubangla and tried to pacify them.

Later, speaking to reporters, the CI said Balakrishna died due to an epileptic fit he suffered in the police station and denied any police torture. However, he assured that an impartial inquiry would be conducted to find out the exact cause of death of Balakrishna.

According to sources, Balakrishna had run a belt shop in the village for two years. Only on credible information about his involvement in the sale of liquor illegally, he was summoned to the police station, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jupadubangla mandal headquarters death in police station Thudicherla village Andhra pradesh police police station at Jupadubangla
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp