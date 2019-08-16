Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole Collector asks medical staff to curb mother, child mortality

District officials have taken the increase in mother and child mortality cases across the district very seriously.

ONGOLE: District officials have taken the increase in mother and child mortality cases across the district very seriously. The District Collector has warned the concerned officials about it and asked them to take immediate steps to bring the situation under absolute control. The DMHO and other officials of the medical department are making plans accordingly.

Though the district medical and health department staff have been working hard to reduce the number of mother and infant deaths, such cases have been increasing considerably with the district getting fifth place, with 33 MMR (Maternal Mortality Ratio), fifth position in infant mortality and the second position in neonatal mortality.

Since last April, four mothers have breathed their last due to unavoidable health conditions and around 36 infants have died due to various health problems. In this connection, district collector Pola Bhaskar expressed his dissatisfaction and anger.

He issued directives to the district medical department staff to change the situation for the better as early as possible by performing immunization and vaccination programmes more effectively across the district, which will help the infants to battle dreadful diseases such as polio, measles, mumps and rubella better.
Since April 2019, four infant deaths have occurred at Eepurupalem, four at Karavadi, three at Ammanabrolu, three at Santhamaaguluru and one each at Maddipadu, Dronadula, Tanguturu PHC limits – in all 36 infant deaths in four-and-a-half months.

During 2017-18, the district registered 21 maternal deaths and in 2018-19, 21 maternal deaths were registered. In the present financial year, four maternal deaths have been reported till July 15, 2019.

