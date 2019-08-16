Home States Andhra Pradesh

Physically-challenged risks it all for a job request to Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

The person, identified as Kola Durga Rao, risked it all to meet the Chief Minister for one thing — a job to support his family.

Published: 16th August 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 06:11 AM

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing during the Independence Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Thursday (Photo| EPS, Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s security personnel were taken by surprise when a physically-challenged person barged into the podium at the IGMC Stadium during Independence Day celebrations to meet the Chief Minister.

The person, identified as Kola Durga Rao, risked it all to meet the Chief Minister for one thing — a job to support his family. Though initially surprised, Jagan gave a patient hearing to Rao and directed the CMO officials to provide him with the job of a volunteer under sports quota or differently-abled quota.

Durga Rao, who lost his two hands in an accident when he was 10-year-old, strived on his own and completed his degree. From childhood, he was attracted to football and become a soccer player at IGMC.
He was promised a job by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, but due to election code, the same was not kept. “Chandrababu Naidu has helped me a lot. He gave me two robotic arms equipped with sensors imported from the US and even allocated a house. Though he promised me a job, it did not materialise, perhaps due to the election code,” he said.

Worried that he might not get the promised job as the government has changed, Durga Rao took the risk and barged into the podium to meet Jagan. “However, my fears were unfounded. Jagan sir asked the security personnel to allow me to speak and after giving a patient hearing assured me to provide job. I was called to the Secretariat tomorrow (Friday),” a visibly happy Durga Rao said.

