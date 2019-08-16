Preference for boys behind high mortality rate in Andhra Pradesh

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Shockingly, five maternal deaths occurred in two months in the district, including four in tribal villages.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Shockingly, five maternal deaths occurred in two months in the district, including four in tribal villages. Two women died this month and three last month. In the two cases, both mother and child died during delivery. Two of the five deaths were due to postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) and other complications, which commonly take place in multiple deliveries.

A 36-year-old pregnant woman Savara Tikkamma, a resident of Madhyaguda village of Seetampeta Mandal became pregnant after having five girl children craving for a male child. While undergoing delivery for the sixth time, she reportedly died of cardiac arrest. Although mother-in-law of Tikkamma is an Asha worker, she could not motivate her daughter-in-law to go for family planning operation.

Almost a year ago, Seetampeta CHC superintendent and deputy DM&HO Dr Naresh Kumar said, Tikkamma’s husband attempted suicide by consuming pesticide a year ago when she refused to get pregnant to deliver a male child. Dr Kumar said they revived him by administering first aid at Seetampeta hospital.  Though she delivered a baby boy in her sixth attempt, she along with her baby died during delivery.

Similarly, another tribal woman Lalita Kumari, 25, a resident of Chinnabheemapuram village of Tekkali Mandal, on Monday died of PPH, while undergoing treatment in KGH at Visakhapatnam. She was forced to deliver a male child even after having three girl children. But Lalita Kumari delivered a girl child on July 21 at Tekkali government hospital.

Soon after the delivery, she started suffering from PPH. Although she underwent treatment at various hospitals, she repeatedly suffered from the PPH. She died on Monday while undergoing treatment at the KGH. According to the doctors, she was forced to deliver a male child after having three girl children.
When contacted, Dr Kumar said that on an average about 600 deliveries take place every month AT the ITDA hospitals. He also said the delivery is often categorised as high-risk third delivery onwards. “PPH and several other complications occur in multiple deliveries, which more often than not lead to death. Though we are creating awareness through Asha workers and ANMs, we have decided to create awareness with the support of local heads and other departments,” Dr Naresh Kumar said.

