Priority to veligonda project completion

ONGOLE: “Our government is determined to complete the first tunnel works of the prestigious Veligonda project, 1st phase, by the end of December and will provide water for drinking and irrigation purposes. We are working hard for the comprehensive development of the district through proper implementation of ‘Navaratnalu’ programme under the able leadership of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” said Paluboyina Anil Kumar, Prakasam district in-charge minister and also Water Resources Minister.

He attended as the chief guest in the 73rd Independence Day celebrations at the Police Parade grounds here on Thursday and took the guard of honour from the armed forces and NCC cadets in the I-Day parade.

Later, the minister hoisted the national flag and paid respect to the freedom fighters. Ministers Balineni Srinivas, Adimulapu Suresh, Ongole MP M Srinivasulu Reddy, district collector P Bhaskar, District Judge T Jyotirmayi, SP Siddhartha Koushal, joint collector Shanmohan and several public representatives, district officers and public participated in the celebrations.

In his 17 page I-Day address, the district in-charge minister touched upon almost all the development aspects of the district and stressed on the need for proper implementation of Governments ‘Navaratnalau’, including the YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Aarogya Sri, Yuvataku Vupadhi, YSR pensions, houses for poor, YSR Aasara, YSR Cheyuta, YSR Jalayagnam along with total prohibition of liquor, fee reimbursement, and the prestigious ‘Amma Vodi’ schemes.

Speaking about the water projects, the minister said that, through the Kandula Obula Reddy Gundlakamma Reservoir, they were going to provide irrigation waters for 62,000 acres of Kharif and 80,000 acres of Rabi crops.“In addition to it, we are planning to provide drinking water facility to 2.56 lakh people residing in the project limits,” he said.

Under the free crop insurance scheme, out of total 3.45 lakh farmers, names of 3,43,957 farmers, who had not taken any loans from banks were registered and this placed the district in the first place in this section across the state, he said.

Later, the ministers distributed the commendation certificates and medals to the best service employees of various government departments. In all 385 certificates were presented to the employees for their meritorious services.

The ministers also facilitated freedom fighters Gangavarapu Vandanam and Tanguturi Gopalakrishna, grandson of great Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu.

The ministers also distributed assets worth `15,749.86 lakh under various welfare schemes of the government to the selected beneficiaries on the occasion.

In all 25 cultural teams enthralled the audience with their performances. DRDA, MEPMA, DWMA, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, ATMA, Education, Medical and Health, Ayush, BC welfare, SC/ST welfare, Women welfare etc. 24 departments organised their stalls, which attracted the attention of the public a lot.

In all, 12 tableaus were displayed on various government schemes and among these, the combined tableau of Agriculture, Horticulture and Micro Irrigation department got the first prize, Village Secretariat tableau of DRDA got the second prize and the DWMA tableau depicting the NREGS- water conservation and related awareness programmes got the third prize.