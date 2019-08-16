Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rising Godavari water at Polavaram worries people in East, West Godavari districts

For the first two weeks of August, more than 150 villages in the agency areas and river-islets of both districts, were inundated and cut off from rest of the world

Published: 16th August 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

East, West Godavari districts

Water overflowing on the main road connecting the viillages of Madipadu and Achempeta in Guntur district ; (TOP) An aerial view of a 5-km-long traffic jam in Vijaypuri South in Guntur district on Thursday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rising water levels in the Godavari at Polavaram project on Thursday, has yet again become a cause of worry for the people of several villages located upstream of the project in both West and East Godavari districts.

For the first two weeks of August, more than 150 villages in the agency areas and Lanka villages (river-islets) of both the districts, were inundated and cut off from the rest of the world. Now, at a time when those villages are limping back to normalcy, reports of increasing water-levels once again is making them wary.

With heavy rains in the catchment areas of Pranahita, the largest tributary of the Godavari river, water inflow has increased substantially. “We are expecting some 6 to 7 lakh cusecs of inflows by tomorrow morning or evening at Dowleswaram Barrage. At present, water levels at Polavaram Project upstream of Dowleswaram, are at around 23 metres and might increase to 25-26 metres. The situation is likely to continue for the next 24 to 36 hours,” Irrigation department executive engineer, Mohan Rao told TNIE.

At the moment, villages along the course of the river, downstream of Dowleswaram Barrage in Rajamahendravaram are unlikely to get flooded. Though no flood warning has been issued in Rajamahendravaram and other flood-prone areas, official machinery is on high alert and steps are being taken to tackle any emergency.

According to reports, water levels in Krishna, upstream of Srisailam is decreasing. However, the river has swollen enormously, downstream of Nagarjuna Sagar, with large volumes of floodwater being discharged. At around 7 pm on Thursday, water discharge from Nagarjuna Sagar was at around 7.34 lakh cusecs and inflows at 8.78 lakh cusecs.

At Pulichintala project, the water discharge was at 6.45 lakh cusecs and has the potential to rise in the next 24 hours, with increasing inflows. At 8 pm its inflows stood at 7.1 lakh cusecs.With increasing inflows into Prakasam Barrage, downstream of Pulichintala, officials are likely to issue the second wave of flood warning  around midnight.

“At 8 pm flood discharge from Prakasam Barrage was at 4.91 lakh cusecs and inflows stood at 4.6 lakh cusecs. We are expecting the inflows to cross 6 lakh cusecs mark by midnight and flood discharge will be in proportion to the inflows,” Krishna Delta Superintending Engineer KVLNP Chowdary said to TNIE.

All low lying areas in Vijayawada and other places downstream of Prakasam Barrage have been put on high alert. The Guntur district administration has also initiated similar precautionary measures with many people being evacuated. from low lying areas. Meanwhile, water outflow from Tungabhadra and Jurala into Prakasam Barrage has decreased and the irrigation department officials expect the situation to return to normalcy .Food warnings issued in Kurnool city and villages along the course of Tungabhadra have been withdrawn.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Godavari godavari water levels Polavaram project Dowleswaram Barrage Andhra flood prone areas andhra rains Nagarjuna Sagar Krishna Srisailam
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp