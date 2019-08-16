Road connectivity cut off at 3 places in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Several low-lying areas of Guntur district got inundated due to heavy water inflows from Pulichintala and Prakasam Barrage, with the road connectivity cut off in between Madipadu-Achempeta, Amaravati-Vijayawada and Pesarlanka-Kollipara areas.

The project officers of Pulichintala discharged 6.44 lakh cusec water towards Prakasam Barrage and as a result the low-lying areas of Dachepalli, Machavaram, Bellamkonda, Achempeta, Amaravati, Duggirala, Kollipara, Kolluru and Repalle mandals got waterlogged.

The main road of Taduvai of Achempeta Mandal got inundated due to the discharge of water from Pulichinatala project. The locals said that more than three feet of water was there on the roads and vehicle movement stopped between Madipadu-Achepeta on Thursday. More than 21 villages of tail-end areas got water logged following discharge of water from Prakasam Barrage and 650 hectors of cotton fields were inundate in these areas.

Further the road got cut off at Peda Madduru village of Amaravati Mandal due to over flowing of Kondaveeti Vagu for the second day. Hence movement of vehicular traffic between Old Amaravati-Vijayawada stopped and normal life was disrupted in the villages. The people of Peda Madduru demanded construction of a over bridge at Peda Madduru to overcome the situation created by inundation whenever Kondaveeti Vagu overflowed in the capital region of Amaravati. Meanwhile more than 5 kilometers of traffic snarl was experienced by the tourists at Vijayapuri South.Tourists thronged to witness water discharged from 26 gates following heavy water inflows from Srisailam Reservoir at Nagarjuna Sagar Dam on the Independence Day.