RSS leader Shyam Kumar meets Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: RSS leader Ale Shyam Kumar met former minister Mudragada Padmanabham at his residence in Kirlampudi of East Godavari district on Thursday. Mudragada has been agitating for quite a long time demanding BC reservation for Kapus. The former minister wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago seeking reintroduction of 5 per cent reservation to Kapus under the EWS quota, which was withdrawn by the State government recently. He also urged the Centre to approve the Kapu Reservation Bill passed by the AP Assembly during the previous TDP regime.

Mudragada and Shyam Kumar reportedly discussed the present political scenario in the country. After their meeting, Shyam Kumar informed that Mudragada, who is his childhood friend, has the ‘RSS mindset’. There are speculations that Mudragada may join the BJP. But the Kapu patriarch did not say anything. He only said he had a friendly meeting with Shyam Kumar.