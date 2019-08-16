YSRC MLA takes part in protest with RTC staff over Digital Duty Chart system

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSRC MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy staged a protest along with APSRTC workers in front of the RTC depot at Narasaraopet on the Independence Day demanding cancellation of ‘Digital Duty Chart’ system.

The workers raised slogans against the RTC management and demanded cancellation of the new system with immediate effect. The women conductors alleged that the depot manager was giving duties up to midnight against guidelines of RTC. He was not ensuring the minimum safety measures for women conductors while assigning duties, they said.

They also alleged that he was biased against some workers as he was influenced by some employees and that was severely objectionable. They further demanded that the old system of allocating duties should not be changed and asked for proper allocation of duties to the staff without any bias.

MLA Srinivasa Reddy spoke to the depot manager and other officials. He demanded that a committee be appointed by the RTC Regional Manager to resolve the workers’ issues within the stipulated time. He suggested that the officials should look into workers’ demands and resolve their issues at the earliest. He asked the officials to explain the rectification of errors in the new system if any mistake was committed.

APSRTC workers union leaders Mohan Reddy, Venkateswara Rao and others participated in the protest.