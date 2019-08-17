Aarogyasri will benefit 12 lakh families: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister

By Express News Service

ELURU: Deputy CM and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said the government aimed to revamp the health sector.

In a review meeting with Health Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, ministers, MPs and officials here on Friday, he said the government has allotted Rs 12,000 crore to the sector in the budget.

The Aarogyasri scheme would be implemented in the district from January 1, 2020, on a pilot basis, he said, adding the income limit to avail the facilities under the scheme was up to Rs 5 lakh. This would benefit 12-17 lakh families. “As many as 1.50 crore health cards will be issued.”