Andhra Tourism Minister inaugurates sand depot, hints at new policy on sand

VISAKHAPATNAM: Nearly after two months sand supply was stopped, a sand depot was inaugurated by Minister for Tourism Avanthi Srinivas Rao at Mudasarlova here on Friday. The Minister said a new policy was being chalked out to ensure supply of sand at a reasonable price for construction of houses across the State.

Srinivasa Rao said there would not be any scope for illegal mining and it would also ensure transparency in sand supply.

He said the entire exercise was taken up by the State government keeping the welfare of people in mind.

He said that the supply of sand will be coordinated by officials of both revenue and mining departments.

The Minister appealed to people to make use of the facility at the sand depot. Sand from reaches in Srikakulam district will be procured and will be sold to people as per their needs in the city, he added.

District Collector V Vinay Chand said sand will be supplied for construction of houses. Those require sand will have to submit the request along with their building plan, he said.

Allocation will be made by officials to the individuals depending on availability of sand, he said.

Mines department deputy director YSRV Prasada Rao, assistant directors GVVS Chowdars and R Tammi Naidu were present.