Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu served notice to vacate house in view of floods

Earlier on Friday, Naidu alleged that there was a conspiracy being hatched against him after a drone was seen hovering over his house.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AMARAVATI: Authorities in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday served a notice on former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to vacate the house on the banks of Krishna river here in view of the flood situation.

With rising Krishna water threatening to inundate houses along its banks, revenue officials asked the residents to move to safer places. Officials said notices were served on 32 houses to prevent any loss of life.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Assembly Chandrababu Naidu and his family members had left the house a few days ago. As nobody was available at Naidu's house, Undavalli Village Revenue Officer (VRO) pasted the notice on its entrance. However, leaders of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) allege that Naidu has "run away to Hyderabad since the onset of floods".

Earlier on Friday, Naidu alleged that there was a conspiracy being hatched against him after a drone was seen hovering over his house. TDP workers staged a protest claiming that the drone was taking pictures of their party chief's house.

Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar, however, clarified that the drone was deployed by the Water Resources Department to take visuals of the water and monitor the flood situation. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier alleged that Naidu was living in a house built on river bank in a violation of the River Conservancy Act and other environment norms.

In June, state authorities had served a demolition notice on Lingameneni Ramesh, from whom Naidu had taken the house on lease after he shifted here from Hyderabad in 2016. The government also demolished Praja Vedika, a meeting hall build adjacent to Naidu's residence.

