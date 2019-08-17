Lucky escape for 40 as boat capsizes in Pulicat lake in Nellore

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Around 40 people had a miraculous escape after the boat in which they were travelling capsized in Pulicat lake in Nellore district on Friday.

After hearing the screams of passengers, residents of Irakkamdinne Island rushed to the spot in another boat and rescued all of them and shifted them to the shore.

According to sources, people from various places visit and offer prayers at the temple located in Irakkamdinne Island on an auspicious day in ‘Sravana masam’.

The boat, started with around 40 people from BV Palem to Irakamdinne, lost its balance and capsized during its way to the island.

Luckily, residents of Irakamdinne Island heard the screams of passengers and immediately took up rescue measures and rescued them.

Pulicat Lake, a saline backwater creek spreads over five mandals in Nellore district, has a total area of 640 sq km. It lies along the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and is one among 21 protected areas.

The 18,440-hectare Pulicat lagoon, which runs parallel to the Bay of Bengal across the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border, is the second-largest brackish water lagoon in the country. At the southern end, it opens into the Bay of Bengal.