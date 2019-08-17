Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 3000 moved to safer places in Guntur district

The district revenue officials were trying to convince the people in the low-lying areas to move to nearby schools and relief camps.

Rescue operations underway.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Following inundation of 53 villages in 14 mandals of Guntur district, 3,453 people were shifted to eight relief centres on Friday.

The Krishna river was in spate following heavy inflows from the Srisailam reservoir, Nagarjuna Sagar dam and Pulichintala project.

This resulted in Dachepalli, Bollapalli, Achempeta, Old Amaravati, Tulluru, Tadepalli, Duggirala, Kollipara, Kolluru, Bhattiprolu mandals in the district getting inundated for the third consecutive day. 

Crops such as cotton, chilli, red gram, black gram and horticulture crops were flooded. 

Peda Maddanuru, Amaravati, Chavapadu, Narukullapadu, Muttayapalem in old Amaravati Mandal were also inundated. According to the officials, if the water levels keep rising at the same pace, it may effect the Buddhist monuments.

Revenue divisional officers J Parthasarathy (Gurajala), S Bhaskara Reddy (Guntur) and A Shyam Prasad (Tenali) have been monitoring relief works as per the directions of collector I Samuel Anand Kumar. 

RDO Bhaskar Reddy said more than 450 families were shifted to shelter homes from Tulluru, Amaravati, Bellamkonda and Tadepalli mandals. Pedalank, Chinalanka, Uddandarayunipalem, Ammojipalem, Peda Maddanuru and other nearby villages which are the worst affected. 

RDO Parthasarathy said the relief camps at Pondugala, Ramapuram and Vellampalli villages housed more than 150 families.

Meanwhile, South Coast Zone Guntur range IG Vineet Brijlal, in a press note, said that the entire police force was on standby to help in rescue operations.

10-feet breach develops in river bund

Guntur: A 10-feet breach developed in Krishna river bund between Potherlanka-Gajullanka villages of Kolluru mandal in Guntur district on Friday, following heavy inflows of water from the Prakasam Barrage.

With floodwater discharge in the river being more than 6 lakh cusecs, flood banks at Potherlanka, where the river splits into three streams, developed a breach.

Officials have alerted the villages and taken up contingency measures. Joint collector and special officer of Kolluru mandal NVV Satyanarayana inspected the breach area.  Minister for fisheries Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and others visited the area.

