Two killed in Andhra Pradesh road mishap

Two persons were killed and four others were injured after an auto-rickshaw hit a four-wheeler in the wee hours of Friday at Ganapavaram village of Nadendla Mandal.

Published: 17th August 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 10:17 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Two persons were killed and four others were injured after an auto-rickshaw hit a four-wheeler in the wee hours of Friday at Ganapavaram village of Nadendla Mandal. The deceased were identified as Gandhella Venkata Ravi (30) and Rasani Siva Krishna (27). 

The police said the victims, along with 12 others (all relatives), were returning from Visakhapatnam and going to their native, Kavalli of Nellore, when auto driver Venkata Ravi, in a state of drowsiness, rammed into their vehicle.

Siva Krishna and Venkata Ravi suffered severe head injuries and died while being taken to a hospital. The police registered a case and started an inquiry. Meanwhile, the bodies were sent to the Chilakaluripet area hospital for postmortem. 

Minor girl found dead

Kakinada: A minor girl was found dead in Chinturu Mandal of East Godavari district. The information came to light after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the local police.

However, there were widespread rumours that she was raped by a youth, due to which she committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree. An investigation into the issue is underway.    

