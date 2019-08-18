Home States Andhra Pradesh

36 East Godavari villages in Andhra Pradesh cut off after fresh rains

As rains lashed catchment areas, Godavari-level continued to increase in some areas on Saturday, resulting in 36 villages of Devipatnam mandal getting inundated.

Published: 18th August 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rainwater enters Eluru government general hospital on Saturday

Rainwater enters Eluru government general hospital on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As rains lashed catchment areas, Godavari-level continued to increase in some areas on Saturday, resulting in 36 villages of Devipatnam mandal getting inundated. The villagers, who received flood relief materials only a few days ago, were worried with more water accumulating in their area, even as officials claimed that it would be receding by Saturday evening. 

Floodwater surrounded Devipatnam and Toyyeru villages and, as a result, roads continued to remain cut off from the rest of the district, forcing the educational institutions to remain shut. Water overflowed on the roads in Dandagi and D Ravilanka; vehicular movement towards Gandiposamma temple was affected. Meanwhile, the EO announced that the temple would remain close till further orders.

Downpour in Eluru

ELURU: As heavy rains lashed the city for about two hours on Saturday, normal life was thrown out of gear with several busy localities submerged in knee-deep water. The areas that were affected are government hospital premises, RR Pet, fire station, Ashok Nagar, Low Bridge, Power Pet, Venkata Rao Pet and Adivarapur Pet. The outpatient ward of the hospital was submerged, giving patients a tough time.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
East Godavari villages East Godavari floods East Godavari connectivity Andhra Pradesh floods
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp