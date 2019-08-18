36 East Godavari villages in Andhra Pradesh cut off after fresh rains

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As rains lashed catchment areas, Godavari-level continued to increase in some areas on Saturday, resulting in 36 villages of Devipatnam mandal getting inundated. The villagers, who received flood relief materials only a few days ago, were worried with more water accumulating in their area, even as officials claimed that it would be receding by Saturday evening.

Floodwater surrounded Devipatnam and Toyyeru villages and, as a result, roads continued to remain cut off from the rest of the district, forcing the educational institutions to remain shut. Water overflowed on the roads in Dandagi and D Ravilanka; vehicular movement towards Gandiposamma temple was affected. Meanwhile, the EO announced that the temple would remain close till further orders.

Downpour in Eluru

ELURU: As heavy rains lashed the city for about two hours on Saturday, normal life was thrown out of gear with several busy localities submerged in knee-deep water. The areas that were affected are government hospital premises, RR Pet, fire station, Ashok Nagar, Low Bridge, Power Pet, Venkata Rao Pet and Adivarapur Pet. The outpatient ward of the hospital was submerged, giving patients a tough time.