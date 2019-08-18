Home States Andhra Pradesh

After floods in Andhra Pradesh, deluge of woes await affected families

The floods have dealt a fresh blow to the families who are demanding financial assistance.

Published: 18th August 2019

Flood-hit residents take their meals at the relief camp set up at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday. | (Prasant Madugula | EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For this distraught K Indira Rani, who is just coming to terms with the recent loss of her husband, the floods have dealt a fresh blow. The grocery shop that she is running from her small house at Ranadev Nagar in Krishnalanka area is inundated and she has nothing to look forward to once the water recedes.

The 28-year-old widow is the sole breadwinner and she has to take care of her two little children. Her elder daughter, a student of class VI, and son, of class III, are studying in a government school.

Her husband, Srinivasulu, left her nothing and she started from the scratches. Her house cum shop suffered heavy damage as one of the walls collapsed.

“Just a few months back, my husband died of serious health issues and I started a grocery store in my house by borrowing money from private lenders. How can I repay monthly instalments towards loans after going back?’’ she said fighting back her tears when TNIE went to one of the relief camps set up by the district administration for the flood-affected people of Krishnalanka and nearby areas, at the APSRMC High School.

“It will take at least a couple of years for me to rebuild my life,’’ she said.

She is one among the hundreds of people from Krishnalanka area to shift to the relief camps. She said that officials at the moment were busy with rescuing people from flood-affected areas but they were not giving any assurance of housing facility or financial assistance. 

P Chinna Ramulu, a differently-abled man, who is eking out living by running a roadside eatery, is a worried man as his house located adjacent to Beach Road in Krishnalanka, got badly damaged. ‘’Almost a decade ago, we witnessed similar floods in river Krishna, but at that time the government promised to construct a retaining wall adjacent to the river bund to prevent floodwater entering the localities in Krishnalanka. But ten years after, the project remains on paper,’’ he says.

It has become a routine affair for people’s representatives to visit us during floods and making promises never to keep them. “Fortunately, till now there were no casualties in the city. The government should take a quick decision to address our plight,’’ Ramulu said in a beseeching tone. 

Meanwhile, the rehabilitation centres set up across the city witnessed huge turnout as the district administration and municipal corporation officials swung into action and persuaded flood-hit residents to move out. In all, around 41 rehabilitation camps have been set up across the city where 4,176 persons have been accommodated. 

Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium has provided shelter to around 700 persons from Krishnalanka. Those who are in the shelter urged the officials concerned to provide necessary financial assistance for them to restart their businesses after they return home.

"Two days ago, the officials shifted us from Gowthami Nagar to IGMC Stadium and we are worried about the property loss. The State government should provide us housing facility in the city,’’ urged M Nagendramma, an elderly woman whose house got badly damaged.

