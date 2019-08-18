Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief K Lakshminarayana slams CM YS Jagan, Chandrababu Naidu for ‘indifference’ 

Later in the day, Kanna had written to DGP Gautam Sawang alleging harassment of BJP cadre by the ruling YSR Congress.

Published: 18th August 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana launched a broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu. He slammed both the leaders for leaving the State even as massive floods were inundating several areas.

Kanna took to Twitter on Saturday and said, “The Chief Minister who is not bothered about the people’s wellbeing during floods, left for USA. Naidu, who pushed the State into a debt trap after ruling for five years, took off to Hyderabad. And all that both parties’ leaders are concerned if or not Naidu’s residence in Undavalli is inundated.”

He further said that Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, who made an aerial survey of flood-affected areas on Saturday, had to take the duty upon himself to assess the damage as both the Chief Minister and the Opposition Leader were not available. Later in the day, Kanna had written to DGP Gautam Sawang alleging harassment of BJP cadre by the ruling YSRC.

“Our cadre in Gurajala and Macherla constituencies are being subjected to harassment by the YSRC using police influence. They are being threatened and made to leave their villages. The police officers are also playing along with the YSRC leaders. Hence, I request you to provide protection to BJP cadre and also instruct the station house officers of police stations in the two Assembly constituencies to be impartial,” he said in the letter.

