Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviews flood situation from US

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reviewed the flood situation in the State. The Chief Minister, who is on a visit to the US, went through the reports on floods sent by the CMO.

He reviewed the flood situation in the State by taking stock of inflows and outflows in various reservoirs. He directed officials to focus on relief measures and extend all necessary help to the flood victims.

The CMO informed him that the Ministers, MLAs and officials are working in coordination in implementing flood relief measures in the affected areas. It also informed that the floods started receding on Saturday.