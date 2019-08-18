Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan praises Centre’s Make in India programme

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Union government’s Make in India programme is the need of the hour to boost the economic growth of the country as it aims to utilise the homegrown talent and create more job opportunities, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said.

Speaking at the seventh convocation ceremony of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada on Saturday, he said the State government was proactive in encouraging the synergy between industry and institutions that created a supportive environment for collaboration and growth.

The governor also advocated the need for quality technical education. “Technical education is instrumental in making a remarkable contribution to the economic growth of developing countries by producing a human resource that matches the needs of industries.” The governor, who is also the Chancellor of JNTUK, congratulated the graduates and wished them luck in their future endeavours.