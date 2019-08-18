Andhra Pradesh HC stays demolition of ex-TDP MLA PG Satyanarayana’s building

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a pre-dawn swoop on Saturday, town planning officials of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) cracked the whip and started demolition of an alleged illegal building belonging to former TDP Anakapalle MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana on Dwarakanagar main road in the city.

GVMC Commissioner Srijana issued demolition notice after rejecting the BPS application of the former TDP MLA’s wife on Friday evening. A large number of policemen were deployed while the GVMC demolition squad was engaged in dismantling the building since early hours. Traffic was regulated on the road during the demolition. However, the demolition was stopped following a stay issued by the High Court.

Speaking to TNIE, GVMC city chief planner Vidyullata said after the application submitted under the BPS scheme was rejected the commissioner issued the demolition order. Following which, demolition staff with the help of police started demolition.