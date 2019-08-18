APSPDCL pegs loss at Rs 27 lakh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The electricity department has partially stopped power supply to 27 villages in Guntur and Amaravati circles as these areas continued to remain under a sheet of water. APSPDCL superintendent engineer B Jayabharat Rao pegged loss, as per primary estimation, at `25.53 lakh, which was majorly due to damages in transformers.

Incessant rains have marooned Amaravati, Rayapudi, Epurlanka, Chilumuru, Juvvalanka, Gajullanka, Suggulanka, Kolluru, Pedalanka, Chintametta, Pedapuliparru and Karumuru villages, pushing Guntur and Amaravati circle officers to stop power supply, the official said. According to information, eight 11 kV feeders, 56 transformers, 495 poles, 13.75-kilometre-long 11 kV lines and 5.70-kilometre-long LT lines in 12 villages of Guntur circle were damaged.