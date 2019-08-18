Drone use not to snoop on Chandrababu Naidu’s residence: YSRC spokesperson Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC took exception to TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu opposing the use of drones to assess the impact of Krishna floods.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, YSRC MLA and party official spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said that the entire farming community and people are happy that the reservoirs in the State are filled to the brim due to copious inflows. “All irrigation projects in the State are brimming with water. This is a rare event that has occurred after 10 years. The farmers are a happy lot as they have adequate water for irrigation,” Ambati said.

"Naidu, who is living in an illegal construction on the Krishna river bank, has levelled baseless allegations against the YSRC regime and cast aspersions against the government that drones were used to snoop on his residence. Drones were deployed to assess the impact of floods and evacuate people of vulnerable areas to safer places," he claimed.

Ambati questioned as to why Naidu should occupy an illegal construction on Krishna river bank, which is below the maximum flood level and where is the need for the government to sink his house. The YSRC MLA went on to claim that Naidu left the riverfront house after being served a notice by the VRO.

The YSRC spokesperson questioned the TDP chief why he did not construct a house in Amaravati, which showed his lack of commitment. Unlike Naidu, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy built his own house at Tadepalli and is staying there. The State government will certainly look into the provision of a house to the Opposition Leader if he seeks to have one. At present, Naidu is getting house rent allowance, the YSRC spokesperson added.