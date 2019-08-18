Home States Andhra Pradesh

Drone use not to snoop on Chandrababu Naidu’s residence: YSRC spokesperson Ambati Rambabu

The YSRC MLA questioned as to why Naidu should occupy an illegal construction on Krishna river bank, which is below the maximum flood level.

Published: 18th August 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress' spokesperson Ambati Rambabu

YSR Congress' spokesperson Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC took exception to TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu opposing the use of drones to assess the impact of Krishna floods. 

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, YSRC MLA and party official spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said that the entire farming community and people are happy that the reservoirs in the State are filled to the brim due to copious inflows. “All irrigation projects in the State are brimming with water. This is a rare event that has occurred after 10 years. The farmers are a happy lot as they have adequate water for irrigation,” Ambati said.

"Naidu, who is living in an illegal construction on the Krishna river bank, has levelled baseless allegations against the YSRC regime and cast aspersions against the government that drones were used to snoop on his residence. Drones were deployed to assess the impact of floods and evacuate people of vulnerable areas to safer places," he claimed.

Ambati questioned as to why Naidu should occupy an illegal construction on Krishna river bank, which is below the maximum flood level and where is the need for the government to sink his house. The YSRC MLA went on to claim that Naidu left the riverfront house after being served a notice by the VRO.

The YSRC spokesperson questioned the TDP chief why he did not construct a house in Amaravati, which showed his lack of commitment. Unlike Naidu, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy built his own house at Tadepalli and is staying there. The State government will certainly look into the provision of a house to the Opposition Leader if he seeks to have one. At present, Naidu is getting house rent allowance, the YSRC spokesperson added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy N Chandrababu Naidu Chandrababu Naidu house Naidu house drone Ambati Rambabu
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp