Extend aid to Andhra Pradesh flood victims: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao to TDP, YSR Congress

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao flayed TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his stand on unauthorised constructions on Krishna river bank at Undavalli.

Speaking to newsmen here on Saturday, he alleged that the opposition TDP leaders indulged in mud-slinging politics by conveniently forgetting their responsibility of aiding the flood victims in the State. Both the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP should act responsibly as people of East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts were affected by Godavari and Krishna floods, he said.

Referring to farmer suicides and other issues, the BJP Rajya Sabha member said as per the directive of the BJP high command as well as PM Narendra Modi, all the party MPs are going to undertake a 10-day padayatra in their respective constituencies from October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to know the people’s problems. “I am planning to extend my padayatra in Prakasam district up to October 31 (birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel) to study the problems of farmers and other people’s issues,” GVL said.

The BJP MP said he would submit a report to the Central government and the Prime Minister after studying people’s problems during his padayatra in Prakasam district.