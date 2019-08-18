First-year student of IIIT Nuzvid in Andhra Pradesh attempts suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Depressed over ill health, a female student of IIIT Nuzvid attempted suicide by consuming pills on Friday night. Fellow students found her in an unconscious state and informed the hostel staff who rushed her to a nearby government hospital.

According to the Nuzvid police, the student, identified as T Anuradha, was in first year, pursuing PUC.

She was suffering from ear-related ailments for the past six months and had also reportedly undergone surgery two weeks ago. She came back from the hospital a week ago. “Unable to bear the pain, she might have attempted suicide by consuming pills. When her roommates went outside for dinner, Anuradha took the hasty decision. However, she was rescued,” said the police.

The girl’s parents have been informed and her condition was reported to be out of danger. “No case has been registered as her parents expressed unwillingness,” the police added.