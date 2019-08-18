One killed, one injured in road mishap on NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A person was killed and another injured, when a vehicle hit them on NH-16 at Boppudi village of Chilakaluripet in Guntur district on the early hours of Saturday.

According to Chilakaluripet rural sub-inspector G Anil Kumar, the victims, Kopparapu Raja Raviteja (24), a Poclain machine operator and Gatapalli Venkatesh, were residents of Tangedapalli village of Martur mandal in Prakasam district.

They were travelling from Chilakaluripet to Tangedapalli on a bike when a vehicle hit them while crossing the road to enter a service road at the Boppudi village junction. On collision, Raviteja died on the spot due to severe head and body injuries, while Venkatesh suffered minor bruises.

The police registered a case and investigation is underway. The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

