Strengthen canal system in Krishna delta: Former AP Drainage Board member Yerneni Nagendranath

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding the State government to complete the pending works of Krishna delta modernisation, Andhra Pradesh Rythanga Samakhya president and former member of State Drainage Board Yerneni Nagendranath noted that despite floods, several mandals in Krishna delta face water shortage.

In a press meet here on Saturday, Nagendranath observed that hundreds of TMC of floodwater flowed into Krishna basin, but 22 mandals in Krishna delta still face acute drinking and irrigation water scarcity. “The reason for this is the poor canal system. Though many areas are inundated due to Krishna floods, 22 mandals are reeling under water crisis. Though water is being diverted into canals, it is not adequate to meet the requirements. The Krishna delta modernisation was announced in 2008 with Rs 4,570 crore. About Rs 1,100 crore to Rs 1,300 crore is said to have been spent. But, in reality, the canal system hasn’t improved,” he explained.

The works were abruptly stopped last year. The delta has an ayacut of 13 lakh acres. Stressing the need to strengthen the canal system, he found fault with the previous governments for ignoring the development of four canals in Vijayawada. “Other than beautification of canals, nothing has been done. The municipal corporation used a canal as a dump yard. Only when the canals are strengthened, we will be able to tap more water,” he observed.

Nagendranath also said that the State government should focus on resolving the water woes of Rayalaseema. “We got hundreds of TMC water to Srisailam, but we were only able to divert 21 TMC to Pothireddypadu,” he said. He also found fault with the Telangana officials for alleging use of excess water by Andhra Pradesh.