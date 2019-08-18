Three ‘disillusioned’ Maoists surrender in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: One divisional committee member (DCM) and two area committee members (ACMs) of the CPI (Maoists) in the Andhra-Orissa Border Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) voluntarily surrendered before Visakhapatnam Range DIG LKV Ranga Rao and Visakhapatnam Rural SP Attada Babuji at the SP office.

The Maoists also had a reward prize of Rs 6 lakh on DCM cadre and Rs 4 lakh each on the ACM cadre members. The police announced details of the surrendered Maoists to newsmen here on Saturday.

The surrendered Maoists have been identified as 30-year-old Bonda Anjayya alias Bhaskar alias Naveen of Tirumalagiri village in Nalgonda district of Telangana, the DCM of East Division area. He worked as a Dalam member, ACM and DCM from 2004 to 2019 in Nalgonda, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Korukonda and Galikonda areas in Visakhapatnam. He also used AK 47 rifle. Anjayya was involved in various murder cases and part of the attack on Veeravaram villagers in 2015 and exchange of fire in various areas, including the recent one at Choppakonda in Gurtedu Police Station in 2019.

Another Maoist has been identified as 29-year-old Korra Venkata Rao alias Srikanth of Kannavaram village, Koyyuru mandal. Since 2010, he was militia and dalam member in Galikonda, Peddabayulu dalam, later worked in the AOB technical team using SLR rifle. The police announced Rs 4 lakh cash award on his head. Srikanth was involved in exchange of fire, blastings and attacks.

Another ACM cadre has been identified as Sindri Kandri alias Jeevan Jyothi of Gorlametta village in Koyyuru mandal. She worked as militia, dalam and ACM member from 2013 to 2019 in Galikonda and Gurtedu dalams.

Using .303 rifle, she was involved in the kidnap of three political leaders at Godipalli and GK Veedhi mandal in 2015. Speaking to the media, DCM Bonda Anjayya alias Naveen said, “Charges made against him by the Maoists were false. Presently, movement in the AOB area is declining. The public is joining Dalam due to fear but not out of love for the Maoist ideology.”

SP Babuji said that the surrendered Maoists who joined the party were attracted by the Maoists and their actions but later they were disillusioned after witnessing the Maoists’ actions. They even had disputes with Maoist leader Chalapathi and his wife Aruna.