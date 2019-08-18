Youth stabbed to death in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two unidentified miscreants stabbed a 24-year-old youth to death in broad daylight in Gudivada town on Saturday.

According to Gudivada deputy superintendent of police (DSP) N Satyanandam, the deceased youngster was identified as Gola Bhargav (24), a resident of Santhi Nagar.

Reportedly, when Bhargav was on his way home on Saturday afternoon, the miscreants obstructed his path and stabbed him to death. Passersby shifted him to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

A case of murder under Section 302 of IPC was booked and teams initiated to nab the accused. “The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained,” the DSP said.