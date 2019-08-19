13 held, 19 motorcycles seized in search ops

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The Nellore sub-division police led by DSP J Srinivasulu Reddy conducted cordon and search operations at Rajeev Gruhakalpa here in the early hours of Sunday. The police seized 19 motorcycles, two autorickshaws and two cars due to lack of valid documents and took 13 persons into custody. Speaking to the media, Srinivasulu Reddy said they carried out cordon and search operations in the colony as per the instructions of SP Aishwarya Rastogi. The DSP appealed to the people to pass on information about the illegal activities taking place in their colonies and also about suspicious persons in their surroundings. During the search operations, the police searched houses in the colonies and verified the details of the persons.

Chinna Bazar CI I Srinivasan, Nawabpeta CI K Vema Reddy, Santhapeta CI K Ramulu Naik and around 100 police personnel participated in the cordon and search operations.