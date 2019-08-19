151st anniv of helium discovery celebrated

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The 151st anniversary of the discovery of helium by French astronomer Jules Janssen in Guntur was celebrated at the Town Hall in Bapatla on Sunday.Forum for Better Bapatla Secretary P C Sai Babu highlighted the importance of the city in Helium discovery. He said,”This discovery truly marked the beginning of modern astrophysics. Thus Guntur’s role in the landmark discovery 151 years ago, laid the foundation of a new branch in science.”