3 held for robbing delivery boy, Rs 6,800, bike recovered

Those arrested were identified as Jampa Srihari (26), S Mani (22) and M Sisindri (21).

Published: 19th August 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 11:20 AM

Nellore Rural DSP KV Raghava Reddy producing the accused and recovered cash before the media on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The Nellore Rural police nabbed three persons for robbing cash from a delivery boy and recovered `6,800 cash and a motorcycle from them. Those arrested were identified as Jampa Srihari (26), S Mani (22) and M Sisindri (21).

According to Nellore Rural DSP KV Raghava Reddy, Srihari and Mani hail from Iragalamma Sangam and Sisindri from Lakeview Colony at Podalakur Road. The trio are friends and on August 14 around 10 pm, they threatened an online delivery boy, while he was on his way to Nellore from Jonnawada. The trio attacked the delivery boy at Navabaladurga temple and robbed `6,800 from him.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, Nellore Rural police registered a case and formed a team. The police officials nabbed the accused at Pottepalem on Sunday.Nellore Rural CI V Srinivas Reddy and SI K Sambasiva Rao were present.

