3 killed as 4-wheeler rams stationary lorry

KAKINADA: Three persons were killed and eight others were injured in a major road accident at Dharmavaram of East Godavari district on Sunday. The mishap took place when a four-wheeler, carrying 11 persons, rammed a parked lorry, which was laden with equipment and materials made of iron.

The police said the 11 onboard the four-wheeler were returning after attending a function at Thalupulamma temple in Mattaparru village, and some of them were under the influence of alcohol. The driver, Rapaka Syam Babu, was overspeeding when the accident took place and hit the heavy vehicle.

While one of the passengers, Ch Venkata Satyanarayana (47), was killed on the spot, Chelluboyina Maridaiah (35) and Mattaparty Yedukondalu (52) died when being taken to a hospital. Eight others were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The police said the lorry was going to Rajamahendravaram from Visakhapatnam. A case was registered.