Home States Andhra Pradesh

3 killed as 4-wheeler rams stationary lorry

The police said the lorry was going to Rajamahendravaram from Visakhapatnam. A case was registered.

Published: 19th August 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Three persons were killed and eight others were injured in a major road accident at Dharmavaram of East Godavari district on Sunday. The mishap took place when a four-wheeler, carrying 11 persons, rammed a parked lorry, which was laden with equipment and materials made of iron.

The police said the 11 onboard the four-wheeler were returning after attending a function at Thalupulamma temple in Mattaparru village, and some of them were under the influence of alcohol. The driver, Rapaka Syam Babu, was overspeeding when the accident took place and hit the heavy vehicle.

While one of the passengers, Ch Venkata Satyanarayana (47), was killed on the spot, Chelluboyina Maridaiah (35) and Mattaparty Yedukondalu (52) died when being taken to a hospital. Eight others were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The police said the lorry was going to Rajamahendravaram from Visakhapatnam. A case was registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp