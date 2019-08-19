Alla files plaint against social media posts

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The YSRC’s Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has lodged a complaint at Tadepalli police station against objectionable posts on social media. Addressing the media later, the MLA said he received derogatory messages, which threatened him and the chief minister with consequences, by multiple accounts on a social media platform.He added the mischief-mongers also threatened to drive him out of the town. Tadepalli station house officer B Ankamma Rao registered a case based on the complaint.